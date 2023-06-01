Left Menu

Coal India's OFS issue subscribed 3.5 times by non-retail investors

The government has decided to divest 3 per cent equity including a green shoe option of 1.5 per cent. The floor price for the two-day issue has been fixed at Rs 225 per share.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

The Offer for Sale in Coal India received a good response from non-retail investors on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 3.46 times the base size, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted.

Retail investors will be able to bid for the OFS on Friday. "Offer for Sale in CIL received enthusiastic response from non-retail investors today. The issue was subscribed 3.46 times of the base size. Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get to bid tomorrow," DIPAM wrote on Twitter.

The government has decided to divest 3 per cent equity including a green shoe option of 1.5 per cent. The floor price for the two-day issue has been fixed at Rs 225 per share. In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Coal India said the government will offload 9.24 crore shares or 1.5 per cent in the company. Besides, there will be an option for selling an equal amount of stake in case of over-subscription.

Offer for Sale means the promoters (owners) selling their shares to raise additional funds for the company. This stake sale is the government's first sale in a public sector company in the current financial year 2023-24.

The disinvestment is expected to fetch about Rs 4,158 crore for the exchequer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

