Left Menu

Air Canada says flights stabilizing as IT system recovers

Air Canada said that its IT systems were recovering after a technical issue earlier on Thursday affected flights for the second time in two weeks, leading to delays and cancellations. Canada's largest carrier had said earlier that an issue with its communicator system had resulted in flight delays across its system. "Air Canada’s operations are stabilizing and flights are departing," the airline said Thursday afternoon.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 02-06-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 00:06 IST
Air Canada says flights stabilizing as IT system recovers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Canada

Air Canada said that its IT systems were recovering after a technical issue earlier on Thursday affected flights for the second time in two weeks, leading to delays and cancellations. Canada's largest carrier had said earlier that an issue with its communicator system had resulted in flight delays across its system.

"Air Canada’s operations are stabilizing and flights are departing," the airline said Thursday afternoon. The system, used to communicate with aircraft and monitor performance, was also behind issues on May 25 that forced the airline to undertake a temporary ground stop.

Air Canada did not describe the specific issue but said Thursday's glitch was unrelated to the one last week. "We have been in the process of upgrading this system using a third-party supplier's technology," the carrier said, without naming the supplier. "Air Canada will continue to work with the manufacturer to ensure stability in the system in the future."

Technical problems have resulted in delays globally for airlines. Southwest Airlines Co blamed a one-hour stoppage of its flights in April on a vendor-supplied computer network firewall. Separately, Spirit Airlines on Thursday said it resolved an issue with a third party that affected usage of the U.S. carrier's website, mobile app and some internal applications.

"We’re now working our way back to normal operations," Spirit said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023