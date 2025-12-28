Intense Russian Assault on Kyiv Marks Pre-Meeting Tensions

In a dramatic escalation ahead of crucial talks, Russia unleashed a large-scale missile and drone assault on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The attack reportedly involved about 500 drones and 40 missiles, leaving parts of the city without power and heat, as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, describing it as a response to ongoing peace negotiations mediated by the United States, primarily focusing on security assurances and territorial control. The meeting scheduled with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida is of critical importance for the future of the conflict.

Simultaneously, Russian forces targeted several key areas, intensifying the crisis and highlighting the significant diplomatic hurdles in reaching a ceasefire. Despite the aggressive stance, there remains hope for diplomatic breakthroughs, as both sides acknowledge the need for a resolution.