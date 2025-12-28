A Tribute to the Legend: Sonu Nigam Celebrates Mohammed Rafi's Legacy
Sonu Nigam paid tribute to the legendary Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Rafi, honoring him with performances of Rafi's classic hits. The event, marking Rafi's 101st birth anniversary, included an AI rendition of Rafi's song and engaged the audience with treasured melodies of the past.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Acclaimed Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam delivered a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi at a concert in honor of Rafi's 101st birth anniversary. Held at the Coca Cola arena, the evening featured Nigam's renditions of Rafi's timeless classics.
Nigam, who views Rafi as a 'peer', captivated the audience with pieces like 'Tum mujhe yun bhula na paaoge', 'Ehsan tera hoga mujh par', and 'Teri aankhon ke siwa duniya main rakha kya hai'. The audience joined in, singing along to favorites like 'Chaudhvin ka chand ho ya aaftab ho' and 'Yeh ishq ishq hai ishq ishq'.
Highlighting Rafi's enduring influence, an AI version of 'Har ghadi badal rahi hai roop zindagi' was also presented, evoking fond memories of the legendary singer whose influence on music persists through generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tributes Pour in for Timeless Symbol of Courage: Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Legacy Celebrated
Salman Khan Leads 'Battle of Galwan': A Thrilling Tribute to Real-Life Valor
Tarique Rahman Returns Home: A Tearful Tribute at Zia's Grave
Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions
From Drone Tribute to First Flight Welcome: Gautam Adani Sets the Tone for NMIA’s People-First Opening