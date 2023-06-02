Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi's Inspiring Journey and Love for Storytelling Revealed in Candid Interview with Meher Sheikh

In a captivating episode of "Totally Unapologetic with Meher Sheikh," Pratik Gandhi opens up about his deep-rooted passion for storytelling, showcasing his remarkable journey from performing skits when he was in 4th standard to his current accomplishments. This unapologetic conversation serves as a testament to Gandhi's ability to overcome adversity and attain extraordinary success.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:06 IST
Meher Sheikh and Pratik Gandhi talk about their journey. Image Credit: ANI
As viewers delve into the interview, they are treated to an exploration of the trials and triumphs that have shaped Gandhi's path. His raw and unfiltered talks serve as a powerful source of inspiration, encouraging others to embrace resilience, determination, and an unwavering pursuit of their own dreams. During the conversation for Totally Unapologetic by Nikology, Meher and Pratik share their individual experiences in the world of theatre, reflecting on the profound impact it has had on their lives. Pratik, currently immersed in two biopics, continues to challenge himself creatively. Meher, who is CEO of Nikology, Director Papr Network, reveals her plans to launch her own fashion e-commerce brand Sotbella soon.

This interview not only provides a captivating insight into Pratik Gandhi's personal journey but also highlights the common thread of passion and dedication shared by both Pratik and Meher. It was insightful as he shed light on the power of storytelling and its ability to inspire and captivate audiences, leaving viewers with a renewed sense of determination to chase their own aspirations. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

