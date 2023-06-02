Left Menu

Vanessa Walia launches Baji.com All Stars Footy League curated by GS Sports that promises an unforgettable sportainment experience!

The Baji.com All Stars Footy League, set to kick off its annual season on 8th June 2023, is poised to revolutionize the world of sports and entertainment. This unique collaboration brings together marquee influencer and content creator players who will assemble squads filled with like-minded individuals. These squads will battle it out in a 7-a-side Men's League format vying for the title of All-Stars Footy League champions, all while keeping viewers highly entertained and glued to their seats. The league aims to merge the worlds of social media influencers and football, providing an action-packed sportainment extravaganza that has never been witnessed before.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:26 IST
Influencers and content creators have emerged as prominent figures who possess the power to sway the purchasing decisions of others. Their authority, knowledge, position, and relationship with their audience grant them a unique ability to influence their followers. The All Stars Footy League recognizes this influence and offers these social media superstars an opportunity to showcase their football skills as well as exhibit the electrifying energy and creativity they bring to the table. The initiative is curated and executed by GS Sports which is a global event sports marketing and management company, specializing in customized premium sports IPs and delivering world-class solutions and sporting events. The event is introduced by GS Sports' Founder, Vanessa Walia as Baji.com All Stars Footy League.

Talking about it, Vanessa says, "The Baji.com All Stars Footy League represents a groundbreaking venture that unites the worlds of sports and social media. By bringing together influential personalities from various platforms, this league introduces an unprecedented level of excitement, creativity, and competition. It is set to redefine the boundaries of sports entertainment and leave a lasting impression on both football fans and social media enthusiasts alike." (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

