At least 30 dead, 179 injured in train collision in eastern India - reports

At least 30 people were killed and 179 hospitalized in India after a passenger train derailed and collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, media reports and officials said. The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, derailed after the collision and fell on the opposite track, the reports said.

"Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. Large (number) of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital", Pradeep Jena, Odisha's Chief Secretary, wrote on Twitter.

