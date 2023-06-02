Left Menu

At least 50 dead, 300 injured in train collision in eastern India - reports

I was in Delhi and rushing to the accident site," Archana Joshi, general manager for South Eastern Railways, told Reuters. Joshi said a large number of injured were being shifted to hospitals.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 50 people were killed and 300 hospitalized in India after a passenger train derailed and collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, according to media reports.

Rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Friday. The collision is a "grave accident", H K Dwivedi, West Bengal's chief secretary told reporters. South Eastern Railway officials, who did not want to be named, said they fear heavy casualties, without disclosing the number of deaths.

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, derailed and fell on the opposite track, with many people still trapped, the reports said.

Joshi said a large number of injured were being shifted to hospitals. "Railway rescue teams from Kharagpur and other nearby stations have already reached the site. Relief and rescue are under way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

