U.S. concludes Mexico airspace review, but no verdict -media report

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 03:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 03:51 IST
(Recasts to explain local media backtracking on earlier reporting) MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) -

U.S. aviation regulators have finished a Mexican airspace safety review but without reaching a final decision, after they stripped Mexico of their top security rating two years ago, local newspaper El Financiero reported on Friday. The newspaper had earlier reported that Mexico had recovered the coveted Category 1 safety rating from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing anonymous sources, but a short time later backtracked on the initial report.

The FAA downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in 2021, blocking Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights. Restoring the FAA's Category 1 safety rating would clear airlines including Aeromexico and Volaris to add new routes to the United States and potentially carry out marketing agreements with U.S. carriers.

Asked to comment on Mexico's air safety rating, an FAA spokesperson said in a brief emailed response that the agency continues "to provide assistance to Mexico's civil aviation authority." Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

