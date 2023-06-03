Pondy Lt Guv, CM convey condolences to families of victims of train accident in Odisha

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday condoled the death of several passengers in the Odisha train accident. Soundararajan in a release said that all her engagements in Mahe region today were cancelled as a mark to pay homage to all those who were killed in the Odisha rail mishap.

She expressed her grief and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims in the mishap.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the tragic accident has caused ''a big shock and jolted the entire nation.'' The news of the mishap has caused grief and agony among the people across the nation as reports stated that more than 280 people have been killed in the mishap while around 900 people sustained injuries, he said.

Rangasamy said that he conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the mishap. ''I also pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of all those who were injured in the accident,'' he said.

The emergency helpline has been set up in Puducherry to help people to contact their relatives injured in the accident. The helpline would function round the clock and people requiring the services can contact toll-free numbers 1070, 1077, 112, (0413) 2251003, 2255996.

The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed at Bahanaga Bazar between the Balasore and Soro stations at around 7 pm on Friday, according to South Eastern Railway officials.

Soon after, the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed at the same site.

Some coaches of the Coromandel Express fell on top of a stationary goods train in an adjacent railway track.

