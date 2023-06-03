Left Menu

Pondy Lt Guv, CM convey condolences to families of victims of train accident in Odisha

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-06-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 16:47 IST
Pondy Lt Guv, CM convey condolences to families of victims of train accident in Odisha
Latest visual from incident spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday condoled the death of several passengers in the Odisha train accident. Soundararajan in a release said that all her engagements in Mahe region today were cancelled as a mark to pay homage to all those who were killed in the Odisha rail mishap.

She expressed her grief and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims in the mishap.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the tragic accident has caused ''a big shock and jolted the entire nation.'' The news of the mishap has caused grief and agony among the people across the nation as reports stated that more than 280 people have been killed in the mishap while around 900 people sustained injuries, he said.

Rangasamy said that he conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the mishap. ''I also pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of all those who were injured in the accident,'' he said.

The emergency helpline has been set up in Puducherry to help people to contact their relatives injured in the accident. The helpline would function round the clock and people requiring the services can contact toll-free numbers 1070, 1077, 112, (0413) 2251003, 2255996.

The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed at Bahanaga Bazar between the Balasore and Soro stations at around 7 pm on Friday, according to South Eastern Railway officials.

Soon after, the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed at the same site.

Some coaches of the Coromandel Express fell on top of a stationary goods train in an adjacent railway track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023