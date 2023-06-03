Left Menu

Odisha train tragedy: Envoys of several countries offer condolences, express solidarity with India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:01 IST
Odisha train tragedy: Envoys of several countries offer condolences, express solidarity with India
  • Country:
  • India

Envoys and missions of several countries condoled the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha and expressed solidarity with India.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured 803, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

In a tweet, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, ''On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore.'' ''We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief,'' he said.

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Japanese envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki said he was deeply saddened by the tragic losses caused by the railway accident in Odisha. ''I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones and extend my sympathy to those affected. I hope that rescue efforts will save those who are missing as soon as possible,'' he said.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong also expressed deep shock over the accident and said he was saddened by the train tragedy. ''Our thoughts are with the families of the bereaved and injured,'' he said.

In a tweet, the Chinese Embassy said, ''Our deep condolences to the victims and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured in #BalasoreTrainAccident. Wish the injured recover soon.'' Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon said, ''Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrendous #TrainAccident in Odisha.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023