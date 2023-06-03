117 out of 147 'black spots' treated in Himachal: CM Sukhu

As many as 117 'black spots' (accident-prone areas) out of 147 identified by the government across Himachal Pradesh have been treated and directions issued to fix the remaining 30 such spots, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Sukhu said a sum of Rs 16 crore will be spent on the Inspection and Certification Centre at Baddi for vehicles, so that only mechanically perfect vehicles are allowed to ply in the state, according to an official statement.

The state government has devised a legal mechanism to challan private buses from other states plying without paying taxes and proper registration. In order to give more teeth to motor vehicle inspectors, they have now been authorized for challaning vehicles defying rules, he added. The state government is taking up the issues of national highways and four lanes time and again with the Centre and Sukhu has mooted an idea of 'Green Corridor' Highways in the state, besides giving directions to maintain and refurbish the link roads within the state to facilitate commuters, the statement said.

An Advanced Traffic Management System has been prepared under which emergency call boxes along with high-tech CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers, vehicle actuated speed displays and overhead driver feedback system, variable message sign, video incident detection system and Met device are also being installed, it added.

The CM also directed to increase the number of display boards related to speed limits. He urged the National Highways Authority of India to provide financial assistance for the Integrated Command Center, the statement said.

