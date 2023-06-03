Mangaluru International Airport switches over to 100 per cent LED system

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:35 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  Country:
  India

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has switched over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner, achieving yet another milestone ahead of the world environment day on June 5.

By replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100 per cent conversion of lights with the new lighting system, a release from the MIA said on Saturday.

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH per year. The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH per annum using 752 LED lights.

In the new integrated terminal building, the MIA will save 56,467 kWH per year with 261 LED lights and 14,673 kWH per annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside, old terminal building and NATS area.

The switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonne of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonne of CO2 in the NATS area. The emission of CO2 is primarily recognised as the primary driver of global climate change. The airport has proactively gone in for a controlled lighting system, enabling it to switch off lights wherever not required. The use of timers too ensures that the street lights are switched on at specified times, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

