Gujarat: 3 persons charred to death as truck and tanker catch fire after collision in Vadodara

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were charred to death and one suffered from injuries when a truck and a tanker caught fire after colliding head-on in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 6.30 am near Masar village, located 40 km from Vadodara city, an official from Vadu police station said.

''The truck, loaded with tiles and on way to Maharashtra from Morbi in Gujarat, collided head-on with an empty tanker on a state highway connecting Padra and Jambusar,'' he said.

The driver cabins of both the truck and the tanker burst into flames after the collision. The drivers of both the vehicles and tanker cleaner were charred to death, the official said.

The truck cleaner received burn injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in Vadodara for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

