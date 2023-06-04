Left Menu

Threat of pandemic far from over, need to strengthen surveillance systems: Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar

The threat of pandemics is far from over and there is a need to integrate and strengthen One Health-based surveillance systems, said Union MoS for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar, while addressing the third Health Working Group meeting under India's G20 Presidency here.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:40 IST
Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar addressing 3rd G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Hyderabad (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The threat of pandemics is far from over and there is a need to integrate and strengthen One Health-based surveillance systems, said Union MoS for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar, while addressing the third Health Working Group meeting under India's G20 Presidency on Sunday. Underlining the importance of global collaboration and partnerships, Pawar was quoted in an official statement that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that partnerships are most fruitful only when developed during peacetime and not amidst an ongoing pandemic and that there is a need to focus on creating resilient health systems, with primary health in focus.

She further said, as quoted in the statement, "partnership we share as G20 members is vital and facilitate in building trust, sharing knowledge, creating networks and working together to achieve meaningful impact and results." Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prof SP Singh Baghel, and Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

