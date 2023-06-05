Left Menu

Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 05-06-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 08:56 IST
Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident here in the wee hours of Monday, police said. Police said the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM ''It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,'' police told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in various television programmes and has also acted in a couple of movies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

