SeedlingLabs Welcomes Dr. Sudhir Kumar Patnaik to Propel AI-Native Product Development
SeedlingLabs, an AI-native Product Development as a Service company, has appointed Dr. Sudhir Kumar Patnaik to its Advisory Board. His expertise is pivotal as the company advances its AI-native platform capabilities, focusing on operational resilience and enterprise-grade AI systems that scale from prototype to production.
SeedlingLabs, a pioneer in AI-native Product Development as a Service, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Dr. Sudhir Kumar Patnaik to their Advisory Board. His unique skills mark a vital milestone in the company's trajectory towards scaling enterprise-grade AI solutions.
Dr. Sudhir's extensive experience in global technology leadership makes him an invaluable asset. His role will focus on guiding SeedlingLabs through three strategic priorities: the development of resilient AI-native platforms, enhancing AI-native talent, and fostering industry-academic collaborations.
The company is committed to building reliable AI systems beyond mere prototypes, addressing the practical challenges of production environments. With Dr. Sudhir's guidance, SeedlingLabs aims to turn high-end engineering aspirations into realities, supporting their 'Nursery to Naukri' vision and transforming regional talent into AI experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
