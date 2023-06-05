Left Menu

Computer outage cripples train traffic in the Netherlands

NS said on Monday it had resolved the problem and that trains would begin to operate slowly again from 0700 GMT. The outage made it impossible for domestic and international trains to reach Amsterdam Central Station and cut off all rail traffic to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:40 IST
Computer outage cripples train traffic in the Netherlands
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A computer outage disrupted train travel to and from Amsterdam and in other parts of the Netherlands for hours on Sunday and Monday, Dutch railway company NS said.

The outage hit traffic control around 6 p.m. local time (1600GMT) on Sunday afternoon and crippled train services until Monday morning. NS said on Monday it had resolved the problem and that trains would begin to operate slowly again from 0700 GMT.

The outage made it impossible for domestic and international trains to reach Amsterdam Central Station and cut off all rail traffic to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs. It left hundreds of passengers stranded overnight in Amsterdam and at the country's largest train station in Utrecht, Dutch news agency ANP said.

Around 150 people spent the night at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome concert hall, as they were unable to return home after shows by British pop singer Harry Styles there and Swedish metal band Ghost at a venue nearby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023