India important partner of the US: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
India important partner of the US: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Harnessing Youthful Potential: India's Demographic Advantage and Global Role
India-EU Free Trade Agreement on the Horizon Amid Global Trade Tensions
Strengthening Ties: A New Era for U.S.-India Relations
North India Shivers as Cold Snap Grips Punjab and Haryana
India-Germany Unite for Education Breakthrough