SBI Card to raise Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:25 IST
SBI Card to raise Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Card on Monday said it would raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures to fund business growth.

The board approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 3,000 cores in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

This fundraising would be done through private placement in one or more tranches over a period of time, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

