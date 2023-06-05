12 injured as tempo rams into wall in J-K's Rajouri

Twelve people were injured after a tempo rammed into a wall in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The accident happened at the Rah Salyote area after the tempo driver lost control over the vehicle, they said.

All the injured have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Sunderbani, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)