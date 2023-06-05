12 injured as tempo rams into wall in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:43 IST
Twelve people were injured after a tempo rammed into a wall in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.
The accident happened at the Rah Salyote area after the tempo driver lost control over the vehicle, they said.
All the injured have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Sunderbani, they said.
