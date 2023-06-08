TN mountain train derails

Left Menu

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST
A Nilgiri Mountain Railway train coach derailed on Thursday shortly after departing from the railway station here, leading to panic for a while among passengers.

After moving away about 100 meters from the Coonoor railway station, a coach of the Mettupalayam bound train, which had a total of 165 passengers, derailed, officials said. The loco pilot quickly brought the train to a halt while anxious passengers made their way out of the train and nobody was injured.

Special vehicle arrangements were made by authorities for the passengers to reach Mettupalayam. After working for about three hours, railway personnel managed to put the coach back on rails, officials added. Coonoor is about 20 km from Ooty (Udhagamandalam), the Nilgiris district headquarters and Mettupalayam is the gateway to the hills.

