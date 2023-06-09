Left Menu

Anne Callinan appointed as new Deputy Chair at Commerce Commission

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:27 IST
Anne Callinan appointed as new Deputy Chair at Commerce Commission
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Dr Duncan Webb has today announced the appointment of Anne Callinan as the new Deputy Chair at the Commerce Commission.

“Anne Callinan is a senior commercial litigation partner and the Chair of Simpson Grierson. She has over 30 years’ experience in commercial litigation, acting as a counsel in a wide range of proceedings including interim injunctions, sentencing hearings and commercial arbitrations,” Duncan Webb said.

“The Commerce Commission plays a vital role in ensuring our markets are competitive and working well for New Zealand consumers. Working alongside Chair Dr John Small, Anne Callinan will be an asset to the Commission.”

Anne Callinan replaces Sue Begg from 10 July 2023, for a term of five years.

“I also want to thank Sue Begg for supporting the Commission through significant change during her tenure as Deputy Chair and for her sound leadership of the Commission’s work on economic regulation of critical infrastructure services,” Duncan Webb added.

“In order to facilitate a smooth transition, I have appointed Sue Begg as an associate member of the Commission until the end of 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023