Anne Callinan appointed as new Deputy Chair at Commerce Commission

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Dr Duncan Webb has today announced the appointment of Anne Callinan as the new Deputy Chair at the Commerce Commission.

“Anne Callinan is a senior commercial litigation partner and the Chair of Simpson Grierson. She has over 30 years’ experience in commercial litigation, acting as a counsel in a wide range of proceedings including interim injunctions, sentencing hearings and commercial arbitrations,” Duncan Webb said.

“The Commerce Commission plays a vital role in ensuring our markets are competitive and working well for New Zealand consumers. Working alongside Chair Dr John Small, Anne Callinan will be an asset to the Commission.”

Anne Callinan replaces Sue Begg from 10 July 2023, for a term of five years.

“I also want to thank Sue Begg for supporting the Commission through significant change during her tenure as Deputy Chair and for her sound leadership of the Commission’s work on economic regulation of critical infrastructure services,” Duncan Webb added.

“In order to facilitate a smooth transition, I have appointed Sue Begg as an associate member of the Commission until the end of 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)