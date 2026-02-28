Tensions Escalate as US, Israel Launch Strikes on Iran
The United States and Israel have begun military strikes on Iran, targeting areas near the Supreme Leader's offices. The operations have led to heightened tensions in the Middle East, with multiple countries suspending flights and military forces on high alert. Iran promises a decisive response.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a surprising escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iran on Saturday, targeting strategic sites across the nation.
The aftermath saw international airlines canceling flights to the region and military forces gearing up for potential retaliation. President Trump justified the operation as a response to Iran's growing nuclear ambitions, with the US Navy's 5th Fleet playing a critical role in securing crucial shipping lanes.
Iran remains defiant, promising a strong defensive response. Meanwhile, diplomatic backchannels have been activated, with Germany reportedly informed in advance of the strikes. The international community watches anxiously as the situation develops.
ALSO READ
Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Tensions
Operation Epic Fury: US-Israel Strike Against Iran Shakes Middle East
Heathrow Airport Faces Flight Disruptions Due to Middle East Tensions
Congress Deems Modi's Israel Visit 'Ill-Timed' Amid Rising Tensions