Private bus hits monorail bridge pillar in Mumbai, one hurt

A private bus rammed into a monorail bridge pillar near Bhoiwada bus stop in Mumbai on Saturday, leaving a woman injured, police said. The bus was on its way to Colaba bus depot in south Mumbai from Antop Hill in the afternoon when the incident occurred, which is prima facie caused by brake failure. The injured woman was rushed to KEM hospital for treatment, the official said.

