Real Estate Director Arrested Following Tragic Car Accident in Noida
A real estate director was arrested in connection to the death of a software engineer, whose car fell into a water-filled pit at a Noida construction site. Yuvraj Mehta died in the incident, prompting an investigation into potential negligence by developers and local authorities.
In a significant development, police apprehended the director of MZ Wiztown Planners in connection with the tragic death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Noida. The victim's car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site early Saturday, raising serious safety concerns.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay confirmed the arrest of Abhay Kumar, the director of the real estate firm. The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, died when his car skidded in dense fog, crashed through a boundary, and submerged in a deep pit intended for a commercial complex's basement.
The incident led to public outrage and an FIR against MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens, citing negligence by local authorities. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, as calls for accountability amplify.
