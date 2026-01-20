Left Menu

Real Estate Director Arrested Following Tragic Car Accident in Noida

A real estate director was arrested in connection to the death of a software engineer, whose car fell into a water-filled pit at a Noida construction site. Yuvraj Mehta died in the incident, prompting an investigation into potential negligence by developers and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:46 IST
Real Estate Director Arrested Following Tragic Car Accident in Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police apprehended the director of MZ Wiztown Planners in connection with the tragic death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Noida. The victim's car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site early Saturday, raising serious safety concerns.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay confirmed the arrest of Abhay Kumar, the director of the real estate firm. The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, died when his car skidded in dense fog, crashed through a boundary, and submerged in a deep pit intended for a commercial complex's basement.

The incident led to public outrage and an FIR against MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens, citing negligence by local authorities. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, as calls for accountability amplify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

 Global
2
Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

 India
3
Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026