Mitali Express to Dhaka cancelled for Eid
The Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express have been cancelled by Indian Railways due to the forthcoming Eid Festival in Bangladesh, a North East Frontier Railway release said on Monday.Train no 13132 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka, commencing its journey on June 25, 28 and July 2 will remain cancelled.
The Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express have been cancelled by Indian Railways due to the forthcoming Eid Festival in Bangladesh, a North East Frontier Railway release said on Monday.
Train no 13132 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka, commencing its journey on June 25, 28 and July 2 will remain cancelled. Train no 13131 from Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri, commencing journeys on June 26, 29 and July 3 will also remain cancelled. The normal services of Mitali Express will resume soon after the Eid festival is over in Bangladesh, the release added.
