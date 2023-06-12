Mitali Express to Dhaka cancelled for Eid

The Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express have been cancelled by Indian Railways due to the forthcoming Eid Festival in Bangladesh, a North East Frontier Railway release said on Monday.

Train no 13132 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka, commencing its journey on June 25, 28 and July 2 will remain cancelled. Train no 13131 from Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri, commencing journeys on June 26, 29 and July 3 will also remain cancelled. The normal services of Mitali Express will resume soon after the Eid festival is over in Bangladesh, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)