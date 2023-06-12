Left Menu

Mitali Express to Dhaka cancelled for Eid

The Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express have been cancelled by Indian Railways due to the forthcoming Eid Festival in Bangladesh, a North East Frontier Railway release said on Monday.Train no 13132 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka, commencing its journey on June 25, 28 and July 2 will remain cancelled.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:22 IST
The Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express have been cancelled by Indian Railways due to the forthcoming Eid Festival in Bangladesh, a North East Frontier Railway release said on Monday.

Train no 13132 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka, commencing its journey on June 25, 28 and July 2 will remain cancelled. Train no 13131 from Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri, commencing journeys on June 26, 29 and July 3 will also remain cancelled. The normal services of Mitali Express will resume soon after the Eid festival is over in Bangladesh, the release added.

