JetSynthesys acquires franchise rights of the 'Ratnagiri Jets' in Maharashtra Premier League 2023

PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Leading digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys, acquires the franchise rights of the 'Ratnagiri Jets' in the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023. JetSynthesys won the bid of the team for Rs 8.3 crores marking its entry into the realm of sports ownership. Notable all-rounder Azim Kazi is the icon player and the captain for the franchise.

This is JetSynthesys'formal entry into sports leagues through 'jets' who have time and again reinforced its commitment to promoting sports and supporting local talent. A market leader in the field of cricket gaming and esports, JetSynthesys boasts of joint ventures with global publishers and sporting legends like Sachin Tendulkar, along withstellar in-house brands like Real Cricket. Talking about the victorious bid, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said, "We are thrilled to be a part of this year's edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. This endeavour resonates with JetSynthesys' core values of supporting local talent, nurturing aspirations, and building a vibrant sports ecosystem. While we capture over 60 per cent of the market for simulated mobile cricket games in India, MPL was the perfect way to put our first step in mainstream cricket. We look forward for a long-standing association with the Maharashtra Cricket Association and are eager to witness a league of pure sportsmanship."

The Jets also bid for and won the second most expensive player Divyang Hinganekar who is an all-rounder and regional superstar Nikhil Naik in their roster along with Azim Kazi. The team includes other key players like Rishikesh Sonawane, Kiran Chormale as well. JetSynthesys has always been committed to promoting the spirit of sportsmanship and have been associated with local tournaments of a variety of sports including football, swimming, badminton and many more. MPL 2023 marks one of the biggest steps towards foraying into mainstream cricket tournaments. The Maharashtra Premier League, known for its electrifying cricket matches, has captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the state. The league will be played from 15th June - 29th June at Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium between PuneriBappa, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Eagle Nashik Titans, Kolhapur Tuskers, Solapur Royals, and Ratnagiri Jets. The tournament will be live telecasted on DD Sports in India and streamed on the FanCode app for the viewers.

JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into three key ecosystems: (a) gaming and esports, (b) digital entertainment, and (c) wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world-class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse. The company is backed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group. With offices in Europe, the UK, and the US, JetSynthesys is a key player in India's digital landscape. Built on innovation and new-age culture, JetSynthesys is building a digital ecosystem for consumers to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. It is perfectly poised to create success stories at scale through made-in-India apps with the best talent available globally, funded by the Indian capital.

JetSynthesys is part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, the roots of which originated in the 1930s in Bangkok, Thailand with a presence in India since 1974. Established by the Late Kishinchand Navani in 1937, the growth in Thailand and South-East Asia over several decades has resulted in large-scale manufacturing industries in textiles, packaging, electronics, and real estate development amongst others. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)