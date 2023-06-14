Left Menu

19 injured in road crash in Himachal's Hamirpur

The occupants of the vehicle were on the way to attend a religious function.A team of the local administration and police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:06 IST
19 injured in road crash in Himachal's Hamirpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen people were injured on Wednesday when the trailer truck they were travelling in overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Khairi village in Sujanpur area when the driver of the vehicle applied brake. The occupants of the vehicle were on the way to attend a religious function.

A team of the local administration and police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. Ten seriously injured people were rushed to the Hamirpur Medical College. Six people with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid while three are under treatment at the Sujanpur hospital.

The vehicle was carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

On Tuesday, 19 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in hit a rock near Bada Kamba in Nichar area of Kinnaur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023