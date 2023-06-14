19 injured in road crash in Himachal's Hamirpur

Nineteen people were injured on Wednesday when the trailer truck they were travelling in overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Khairi village in Sujanpur area when the driver of the vehicle applied brake. The occupants of the vehicle were on the way to attend a religious function.

A team of the local administration and police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. Ten seriously injured people were rushed to the Hamirpur Medical College. Six people with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid while three are under treatment at the Sujanpur hospital.

The vehicle was carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

On Tuesday, 19 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in hit a rock near Bada Kamba in Nichar area of Kinnaur district.

