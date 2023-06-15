Odd News Roundup: To Hel and back? Not on bus 666 after Polish operator changes number; 'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. To Hel and back? Not on bus 666 after Polish operator changes number Passengers taking the highway to Hel will no longer be able to travel on bus 666 after the local public transport operator changed the number of a service travelling to the popular Polish seaside resort following criticism from religious groups.

To Hel and back? Not on bus 666 after Polish operator changes number

Passengers taking the highway to Hel will no longer be able to travel on bus 666 after the local public transport operator changed the number of a service travelling to the popular Polish seaside resort following criticism from religious groups. Hel is a magnet for holidaymakers who are attracted by its sandy beaches and forest trails, which bear scant resemblance to the fiery pit of eternal damnation its name evokes in the minds of English speakers.

'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean

On the crowded streets of Gaza, horse-drawn carts continue to carry goods and agricultural produce, providing a vital service but creating a sanitary problem that one group wants to solve with diaper-style bags to keep the roads clear of manure. As well as the smell and flies they attracts, piles of manure are an unsightly blight, said municipal sanitary worker Saher Khattab, who drives a horse-drawn cart to collect garbage.

