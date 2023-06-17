Four wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

Left Menu

Four wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in Odishas Rayagada district on Saturday, a railway official said.There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone, he said. The four wagons jumped the rails while the goods train was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Lanjigarh from Ambadola on a special route, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:21 IST
Four wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in Odisha's Rayagada district on Saturday, a railway official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone, he said. The four wagons jumped the rails while the goods train was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Lanjigarh from Ambadola on a special route, the official said. The train services remained unaffected as the derailment took place on the special route, he said.

Railway officials rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

The incident occurred a fortnight after the triple train accident in Balasore district left at least 291 people dead and over 1,200 injured.

