ALCOR Investment Bank announces expansion into Indian market, tapping into the USD 100Bn Indian IB services opportunity

ALCOR Investment Bank, a leading global financial institution, is thrilled to announce a suite of comprehensive services specifically tailored to cater to the burgeoning Indian market.

ANI | Chicago (Illinois) | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 10:31 IST
PRNewswire Chicago (Illinois) [US], June 19: ALCOR Investment Bank, a leading global financial institution, is thrilled to announce a suite of comprehensive services specifically tailored to cater to the burgeoning Indian market.

George Molakal, CEO of ALCOR, views India as a "USD 100Bn opportunity for investment banking firms specializing in global transactions" and asserts that ALCOR is ready to seize this opportunity to drive transformational growth for Indian businesses. Among the pioneering services ALCOR is introducing are:

Fundraising for startups, family-run companies, SME IPOs, and listed firms. By tapping into our global network, we aim to accelerate growth and revolutionize how Indian companies obtain funding. Global Growth Strategy into thirty-five high-growth, demand-driven countries. ALCOR will leverage local investor funding to fuel market penetration, forecasting potential revenue growth for companies by 2X-5X over a 2-5 year period.

Outbound Acquisitions for listed firms and family-run businesses. Utilizing the Acquisitions Arbitrage model, ALCOR anticipates driving Market Cap valuation between 3X-5X, ensuring smooth transition within 6-9 months and ongoing support for two years post-acquisition. Driving Product Innovation via inbound Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, and Licenses. These initiatives will enable companies to introduce innovative products to the market, diversifying their revenue streams.

"ALCOR has started investing and hiring and rapidly growing in the Indian market and are committed to addressing the unique challenges and pain points of Indian companies. ALCOR believes that our distinctive model and value proposition will be transformative for businesses in the region," says George Molakal. ALCOR's strategic entry into the Indian market marks an exciting new chapter in the bank's ongoing expansion and commitment to fueling the global growth of businesses. With a client-centric approach, ALCOR is set to build strong ties with Indian firms, offering customized, results-driven strategies and solutions.

ALCOR IB, based in Chicago, is a leading global investment bank offering a wide range of financial services with a diversified client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

