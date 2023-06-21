21 passengers injured in a collision between a train and a truck in northern Czech Republic
A passenger train collided with a truck in northern Czech Republic on Wednesday, injuring at least 21 people, officials said.
The national rescue agency said nine passengers on the train sustained moderate injuries. The other 12 passengers, including two schoolchildren were lightly injured.
Police said that 19 schoolchildren were among 65 passengers aboard.
The accident took place before 2 pm (1200 GMT) at a crossing in Straz nad Nisou near the city of Liberec, 100 kilometres north of Prague.
Authorities have been working to determine how the collision took place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech Republic
- Straz
- Liberec
- Nisou
- Prague
ALSO READ
UK's FTSE 100 falls on Croda selloff; AstraZeneca gains
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca signs $2 billion agreement with Quell to develop cell therapies; HIV alarm in Uganda as anti-gay law forces LGBT 'lockdown' and more
UK's FTSE 100 edges higher on AstraZeneca boost; Network International shines
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca signs $2 billion agreement with Quell to develop cell therapies; India study estimates 11% of population is diabetic and more
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca signs $2 billion agreement with Quell to develop cell therapies; U.S. government sets penalties on 43 drugs over price hikes and more