Denso India, a key player in the automotive industry, has achieved a significant milestone in the localization of Electro Galvanized Steel (EG Steel) Infotainment Parts for their customer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. This accomplishment aligns with the "Make In India - Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, aimed at fostering self-reliance and boosting the country's economy. It is a great matter of pride for all Indians, India steel ecosystem and the Ministry of Steel to note that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has approved the Audio Infotainment Casing made by Denso India using Electro Galvanized Steel by American Precoat India.

American Precoat, a renowned name in the sector, invested in India's first and only Electro Galvanizing Steel Mill located in Valsad, Gujarat in 2019. This mill played a vital role in enabling the localization of EG Steel. Dr. Shubh Gautam, a pioneer in the industry, holds the distinction of initiating India's first Electro Galvanized Steel Plant. The inauguration of the First-of-Its-Kind Automotive-Grade Electro Galvanized Steel plant by American Precoat serves as a testament to their commitment and vision. This state-of-the-art facility not only bolsters the company's growth but also establishes a self-sustaining ecosystem for EG steel production in India. He is also credited with patenting and producing sealing and lining systems for aerated beverages. Under his leadership, American Precoat continues to advance technological capabilities in the steel, specialty chemicals and food & beverage sectors, contributing significantly to India's economic growth.

Dr Shubh Gautam - Promoter American Precoat said from California - "It a small step for American Precoat but a giant step for Indian automotive and Indian Steel Industry - we thank Denso India, MSIL, Ministry of Steel and all stake holders in making this happen. The availability of EG Steel in India not only reduces reliance on imports but also contributes to the country's goal of becoming self-sufficient in sourcing this crucial material". EG Steel is still imported in large quantities from Japan and Korea under FTA thereby causing irreparable damage to the country's economy and with its local availability in India, we all should work towards becoming self-reliant in sourcing of EG Steel - Make in India self-reliance and technological advancement in the automobile industry.

It is also a great milestone for MSIL and Denso to have localized the EG Steel for their Audio Infotainment casing assembly which till now was 100% imported from Japan. The successful localization of EG Steel by Denso India and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sets a positive precedent and encourages further efforts towards self-reliance in this sector. Dr. Shubh Gautam's another breakthrough is the creation of the EG TV Backplate, which has revolutionized the television manufacturing industry, particularly in the domain of OLED and LED TVs.

Dr. Gautam's extensive patent portfolio showcases his dedication to innovation and his contributions to technological research. With over half a dozen patents, he also leads SRISOL, a multinational group serving customers worldwide with a wide range of products, including sealing and lining, coil coatings, surface property extenders and specialty chemicals for the steel, plastic, consumer, and food & beverage industries. SRISOL is the world's second-largest manufacturer of Can Coating, featuring patented products.

