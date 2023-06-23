Italian bike maker Ducati on Friday announced the sale of its premium segment motorcycle Panigale in the country with a price tag of Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The first lot of five 998-cc bikes, which are built in Ducati's factory in Bologna and imported as a completely-built unit from Italy, have reached India, and all are sold out with deliveries commencing immediately, the company said. ''The Panigale V4 R is the closest production motorcycle to a competition race bike ever. It's the only Ducati that adopts technology and learnings from Ducati's success in the MotoGP and WorldSBK Championship.

''Today, the tickets for the first ever MotoGP race in India went live and it's the perfect day to launch this special Panigale V4R edition,'' said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India. **** *Orxa Energies inaugurates new facility in Bengaluru Electric startup Orxa Energies on Friday said it has inaugurated its new facility in Bengaluru, which would accommodate its research and development activities, bike assembly stations, battery assembly lines and product testing centre, the company said on Friday. The facility spreads over 1 acre of land and has a 10-fold capacity compared to the earlier one and comes ahead of the launch of its electric performance motorcycle Mantis, it said. The joint R&D and production facility will enable Orxa Energies to leverage its strong in-house engineering talent to vastly improve the vehicle tech as well as the production and assembly methods, the company said. **** *Air India Express revamps food and beverage menu on its flights Private carrier Air India Express has revamped its food and beverage (F&B) menu on its flights, starting Thursday, which is the first product rollout as part of the ongoing merger of AirAsia India with it, the airline said.

Gourmair is currently offered on AirAsia India's flights operated on domestic routes and with the integration of the two budget carriers, more offerings are harmonised across the two airlines, it said.

Alongside Air India Express, the harmonised Gourmair menu continues to be available on domestic flights operated by AirAsia India, it added.

Guests travelling on international flights can pre-book their meals 24 hours prior to departure, while domestic travellers may pre-book 12 hours before their flight departs, on the airline's unified portal, Air India Express said.

With the introduction of Gourmair, Air India Express will broaden its culinary offerings, replacing complimentary snack boxes with an extended buy-on-board menu, it said.

