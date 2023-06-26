Bad weather forces diversion of AI Delhi-Port Blair flight; passengers spent one night in Visakhapatnam

More than 150 Air India passengers travelling from Delhi to Port Blair spent a night in the city after their flight was diverted on Sunday due to inclement weather.

Air India on Monday said it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers. There were 152 passengers in the flight.

''Air India flight AI 485 from Delhi to Port Blair (of June 25) was diverted to Vizag due to the inclement weather at Port Blair... all the passengers were provided with food and accommodation,'' Air India said in a statement on Monday.

According to the airline, the flight with all the passengers took off for its destination at 2.15 pm on Monday and landed in Port Blair at 4 pm.

''We sincerely regret the delay and inconvenience caused to our guests due to the reasons beyond our control,'' it added.

