Delhi govt's Mukyamantri Tirath Yatra scheme resumes, train carrying 600 devotees leaves for Dwarkadhish temple in Guj

Under the scheme, the Delhi government offers free travel packages for pilgrimage to senior citizens from the national capital.A total of 1,100 residents from every Assembly constituency in the city can avail this facility in a year, subject to the cap of 77,000 yatris per year.

The Delhi government's Mukyamantri Tirath Yatra scheme resumed on Monday with a special train carrying senior citizens and their attendants departing from the Safdarjung railway station for the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat.

The train is carrying 600 devotees. It is the 72nd trip under the scheme.

Congratulating the yatris, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, ''I extend my warm wishes to all the senior citizens who have embarked on a spiritual journey to Dwarkadhish. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Scheme has provided an incredible opportunity for the senior citizens of Delhi to experience and enrich their spiritual lives.

''This scheme is a remarkable endeavour by the Delhi government to facilitate the pilgrimage aspirations of our esteemed senior citizens.'' The Mukyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana was launched by Kejriwal on July 12, 2019. Under the scheme, the Delhi government offers free travel packages for pilgrimage to senior citizens from the national capital.

A total of 1,100 residents from every Assembly constituency in the city can avail this facility in a year, subject to the cap of 77,000 yatris per year. Since its formal launch, a total of 70,000 beneficiaries have travelled under the scheme.

