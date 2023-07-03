PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Barclays seeks to end relationship as Odey Asset Management's corporate bank

- UK's mortgage relief measures risk a financial shortfall in later life - Emmanuel Macron meets ministers to thrash out response to unrest

- Thames Water crisis could hit UK investment, ministers warn Overview - Barclays is looking to terminate its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management.

- Emmanuel Macron and his top ministers met on Sunday evening to mobilise the government's response towards unrest that has shaken France, after a fifth night of looting and rioting sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager. - Steps by banks and building societies to help UK borrowers cut their monthly mortgage payments risk storing up financial trouble later in their lives, as they face a higher total interest bill and lower income in retirement, financial advisers warned. - The crisis at Thames Water could deter overseas investment into the UK, ministers and industry figures have warned, as the utility seeks to raise at least £1bn to shore up its finances

