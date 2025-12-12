Black Lives Matter Leader in Oklahoma City Indicted for Alleged Misuse of Grant Funds

A federal grand jury has indicted Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Oklahoma City, on multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors accuse her of misusing millions in grant funds primarily allocated for bail posting following racial justice protests.

According to the indictment, Dickerson allegedly diverted at least $3.15 million from returned bail funds into personal accounts, spending the money on international travel, retail purchases, groceries, a vehicle, and real estate. The funds were originally raised by Black Lives Matter OKC and managed through the Arizona-based Alliance for Global Justice.

If convicted, Dickerson faces severe penalties, including decades in federal prison and substantial fines. Despite these allegations, Dickerson claims innocence on social media, suggesting that the accusations arise from her activism. The indictment is not connected to a larger investigation into Black Lives Matter's financial activities by the Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)