Canadian MP Michael Ma Joins Government Caucus with PM Carney
Michael Ma, a Conservative MP, announced he will join Prime Minister Mark Carney in the government caucus. His decision follows consultations with constituents in Markham–Unionville and discussions with his family. The Liberal Party confirmed his transition, reflecting Ma's shifting political stance.
In a significant political move, Canadian Conservative MP Michael Ma has decided to join the government caucus with Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party stated on Thursday.
The announcement came after Ma engaged in discussions with his constituents in Markham–Unionville and deliberated with his family about the country's direction.
This development highlights a notable shift in the political landscape, as Ma aligns himself with the current government's vision under Carney's leadership.
