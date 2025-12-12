Canadian MP Michael Ma Joins Government Caucus with PM Carney

In a significant political move, Canadian Conservative MP Michael Ma has decided to join the government caucus with Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party stated on Thursday.

The announcement came after Ma engaged in discussions with his constituents in Markham–Unionville and deliberated with his family about the country's direction.

This development highlights a notable shift in the political landscape, as Ma aligns himself with the current government's vision under Carney's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)