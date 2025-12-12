Left Menu

Canadian MP Michael Ma Joins Government Caucus with PM Carney

Michael Ma, a Conservative MP, announced he will join Prime Minister Mark Carney in the government caucus. His decision follows consultations with constituents in Markham–Unionville and discussions with his family. The Liberal Party confirmed his transition, reflecting Ma's shifting political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 12-12-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 05:15 IST
Canadian MP Michael Ma Joins Government Caucus with PM Carney
Michael Ma
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant political move, Canadian Conservative MP Michael Ma has decided to join the government caucus with Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party stated on Thursday.

The announcement came after Ma engaged in discussions with his constituents in Markham–Unionville and deliberated with his family about the country's direction.

This development highlights a notable shift in the political landscape, as Ma aligns himself with the current government's vision under Carney's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025