Left Menu

AfDB approves US$11m equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund

The investment advances the Bank’s goal of supporting mid-size firms, including in the pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, across Africa.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 12:07 IST
AfDB approves US$11m equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved an $11 million equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund toward its $155 million target for final close. The investment advances the Bank’s goal of supporting mid-size firms, including in the pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, across Africa.

BluePeak—a flagship  private capital fund domiciled in Luxembourg—will provide growth capital to middle-sized companies with the potential to become pan African market leaders. The Fund will target adding value to portfolio companies by enabling their expansion, recapitalization, and deleveraging. It is expected to make at least eight investments of $8 million to $25 million in companies with established cash flow generation.

BluePeak’s current pipeline of investments comprises 22% agri-business, 22% manufacturing and packaging, 12% pharmaceuticals, 12% fintech and financial services, and 11% each in information technology and telecommunication, logistics, and commercial real estate. BluePeak is expected to attract investment from other development finance institutions.

 Walid Cherif, co-founder of BluePeak Private Capital, said, “The commitment of the African Development Bank to our flagship fund is a strong sign of confidence in our strategy of supporting impactful businesses in Africa. SMEs in Africa are still facing financing challenges as a result of several macroeconomic setbacks. BluePeak was founded to fill part of this financing gap.” 

The African Development Bank’s equity investment promises several benefits. It will ensure the fund’s adherence to the best standards.

By investing in BluePeak, the African Development Bank will support an indigenous fund manager with a strong knowledge of African markets to invest in underserved small and mid-size companies. Fund managers have identified investment opportunities across Africa, covering over 15 countries.

The African Development Bank’s equity investment is expected to contribute to the creation of 1,142 full-time jobs. It will support the construction of 6,400 telecommunication towers, and an increase in the production of malaria drugs from 33 million units in 2022 to 75 million units in 2027.

As seven of the portfolio firms operate in rural areas, the investment will also serve women and other vulnerable members of communities, particularly in agribusiness.

The BluePeak Fund investment strategy is aligned with the African Development Bank's High 5 priorities, particularly to: industrialise Africa, improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa, and  feed Africa.

The equity investment will contribute to integrating Africa at the continental and the regional levels through private sector promotion. The investment is also in line with the African Development Bank's priorities for the development of the private sector through support for small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, it will also advance the Bank’s strategy to develop Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities continent-wide. 

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023