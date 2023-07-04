Experts from PromoCodius advise how to take advantage of free shipping and delivery

In these times of inflation, every saving counts. What if you could save a little money by taking advantage of free delivery on the websites of your favorite brands?

Today, saving money has become essential for many households. Indeed, with the rising cost of living, everyone is looking to pay less and make savings during their online shopping. To do this, using a promo code to get a discount on an item or on the whole purchase has become a reflex for many people.

This fact is confirmed by statistics provided by experts from the PromoCodius discount platform - more than 70% of households look for discounts before buying, and the most common discount codes are often discounts on shipping and delivery, says Roman Zhornik, coupon manager from PromoCodius.

In addition to coupons for free shipping, about 75% of households reach for coupons with a discount on travel and holiday accommodation services, such as promo code Jetblue – those are the second most popular in the summer and during the holiday season.

Are coupons for delivery services really beneficial?

When you order from an e-commerce site, you generally have to pay shipping costs. In fact, whether you order home delivery or delivery to a relay point, you have to add delivery charges to the amount of your purchase. These vary according to the delivery options and service providers offered by the merchant site. Generally speaking, delivery charges range from 2.99 USD to over 10 USD in certain cases (express delivery by a carrier, heavy and/or bulky parcels, etc.). This can considerably increase the total cost of your order! Fortunately, there are ways to take advantage of free delivery and save money.

How to get free delivery?

Even if it's not systematic, nor valid for all brands, it's often possible to get free delivery with or without a promotional code.

Free delivery on purchases over a certain amount

This is the most common case. Online retailers offer free delivery when your order reaches a certain value. This threshold varies according to the brand: it could be 30 USD or 50 USD for a fashion or beauty site, or 150 USD for a furniture or high-end brand. In all cases, you don't need to do a thing to qualify for free delivery. Once the amount has been reached, shipping costs are automatically deducted from the total amount of the order.

Free delivery with a coupon code

In some cases, free delivery is only offered if you use a promo code when purchasing online. The promo code for free delivery may be valid with or without a minimum purchase amount, depending on the merchant's policy. Generally, when a brand offers free delivery thanks to a discount code, this is easily found on the brand's website or via promo code sites, such as PromoCodius.

Some brands offer a permanent free delivery promo code, valid all year round, while others will only do so occasionally, with a discount code valid for only a few days. Often, this type of offer flourishes during the sales periods of the year: Black Friday or Christmas...

Free delivery for new customers

Some brands also offer free delivery on all new orders. All you need to do is create an account on the brand's website to benefit from certain welcome advantages, such as an exclusive discount or free shipping and delivery.

