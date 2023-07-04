Left Menu

Hewlett Packard to manufacture high-end servers in India

HPE has partnered with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies to manufacture HPE's products from its plant in Manesar in Haryana.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:29 IST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces its "Make in India" plans (Image: HPE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has partnered with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies to begin manufacturing some of its high-volume servers in India, the American multinational information technology company said on Tuesday. This announcement comes in the wake of the recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US.

The Texas-headquartered company plans to manufacture approximately USD 1 billion worth of high-runner servers in the first five years of production from India, it said in a release. "We welcome HPE's decision to start their manufacturing line in India, as it will enhance domestic production capacities," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 aims to make India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). We believe large-scale IT hardware manufacturing will help in broadening and deepening the manufacturing ecosystem.""These high-end very complex machines getting manufactured in India show how mature the electronics manufacturing industry is now becoming," he told ANI. Ahead of the announcement, Som Satsangi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at HPE India and Puneet Agarwal, CEO at VVDN Technologies today met Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to share details of the initiative.

HPE has partnered with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies to manufacture HPE's products from its plant in Manesar in Haryana. The US-based tech company said that he manufacturing operation will support the growing demand from customers in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE's global supply chain.HPE has its largest workforce outside the US in India.

According to Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE, "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for HPE and reiterates our commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative for a self-reliant India." "India is a strategic market for HPE's business, talent, innovation - and now, manufacturing. Customers in India continue turn to HPE to help them digitally transform, and our 14,000 team members here play a key role in driving our edge-to-cloud strategy. We are proud to build on our strong presence by establishing a manufacturing operation in this important country."

HPE's largest campus in the world at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru is home to many of HPE's worldwide product development resources. More than 4,000 scientists, engineers, and research teams are based out of HPE's R&D hub at this campus. "The decision to start manufacturing from India underscores HPE's long-term commitment to India," said Som Satsangi SVP and managing director, at HPE India.

"India is expected to grow into a USD 1 trillion digital economy, and we believe that 'Make in India' will help accelerate this vision. With local manufacturing, HPE will be able to better serve the needs of our customers across industries and segments, from startups to SMBs to enterprise to government." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

