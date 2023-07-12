President Ramaphosa calls on businesses to support rural economic development

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on businesses and other bodies to support rural economic development by hiring graduates and assisting them to start their own businesses.

“We can only overcome the challenge of youth unemployment if we work together. Let us build better, stronger and safer rural communities. Let us leave no one behind,” he said.

The President was speaking on Wednesday at the Duttonar Military Base in Nigel, where he officiated the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) Pass-out Parade.

President Ramaphosa, along with the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, handed over awards to outstanding participants of the 2023 National Rural Youth Service Corps.

The young people graduating have completed training in critical skills development programmes such as Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Construction and Engineering, Energy and Water, Education and Training, Health, Safety and Security, Information Technology and Media, Mining and Quarrying and Transport, Storage and Communication.

They were recruited from various districts and municipalities across the nine provinces through an open and transparent process.

President Ramaphosa said that through NARYSEC, government has been working to change the high rate of unemployment amongst rural youth and lack of developmental opportunities in their areas.

Through this initiative, he said, government is affirming that rural youth have the same potential and energy as young people who live in cities and metros.

“There are less factories, industries and businesses in rural areas. As a result, there is less economic activity than in metros and urban areas. Access to tertiary education in rural areas, though it is improving, is still limited.

“As a result, young people in search of opportunity are migrating away from rural areas to the cities. This affects development in rural areas. Through NARYSEC, we have been working to change this,” the President said.

He said government aims to continue to scale up the NARYSEC programme, which has existed since 2010, so it reaches more unemployed rural youth.

By feeding into the District Development Model DDM), the President said NARYSEC graduates can contribute to making rural areas centres of economic activity.

He said they can contribute to making rural areas sources of job creation, self-employment and entrepreneurship, and models of excellence when it comes to the delivery of services.

“There is a reason you are called the National Rural Youth Service Corps. We see you as a division, much like in an army, that is acting and working together towards achieving a common objective -- national reconstruction,” he said.

The young people received practical skills in various economic sectors in which President Ramaphosa wants to see more youth participation.

Importantly, the President said, the training has included community and leadership development and civic education.

“Youth must be at the forefront of bringing development to rural communities. It is our responsibility to provide them with the knowledge, skills and experience that will enable them to play their part in bettering their communities.

“You have been given the tools. Now it is up to you to use them to better your own lives and to bring about change in your communities. Use what you have learned to work with government and other social partners to alleviate poverty, unemployment, inequality and underdevelopment,” the President said.

The President told the graduates that they are the main players in building the nation.

“It is you, the young people, who are the builders of our nation. It is you who possess the talents, the energies and the enthusiasm that will take us forward.

“Throughout our journey to democracy, it was young people at the forefront of progress and change. That is why our focus as government is on empowering young people,” he said.

He reiterated that government’s focus is on providing young people with the skills they need to look for and get work, or to start their own businesses.

“Our vision is for this to be aligned with the District Development Model and the One Plan for each of the country’s districts.

"When we say we must leave no-one behind, we mean that every young person in this country must be given a fair opportunity, regardless of where they live, where they went to school or how little they have,” he said.

