Nikki Glaser's Unfiltered Golden Globes Opening Set

Comedian Nikki Glaser took the stage at the Golden Globes with a powerful monologue that did not shy away from controversy. As the host, she made sharp jokes about the Epstein Files and CBS, highlighting how heavily some information has been redacted. Her humor was biting, yet she managed to remain personable.

Glaser, on her second stint at the Globes, was quickly rehired after a successful first appearance. She made light of various Hollywood figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, known for dating younger women, and Sean Penn, humorously compared to a luxury accessory. Her humor resonated well with the audience, earning laughter, even from her targets.

Among the highlights, Glaser navigated celebrity culture deftly, even while addressing personal anecdotes. She evoked laughter from the audience, balancing her edgy content with a professional charm that solidified her role as a popular host. Judd Apatow even joined in, sharing a personal story involving Glaser that underlined her comedic roots.

