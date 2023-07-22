Maha: Man falls off motorcycle due to pothole, crushed to death by truck; driver held
A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle bumped into a pothole, following which a concrete mixer truck ran over him in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Saturday. An offence was registered against the truck driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act and he was arrested, the police said.
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle bumped into a pothole, following which a concrete mixer truck ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on Hajimalang Road around 11.30 pm on Thursday, following which the truck driver was arrested, they said. ''The deceased Suraj Gavari, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, lost balance of the vehicle and fell down on the road just when a speeding concrete mixer truck ran over him,'' an official of the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar division said.
The victim died on the spot and his body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. An offence was registered against the truck driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act and he was arrested, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hajimalang Road
- Ulhasnagar
- Maharashtra's
- Thane
- Suraj Gavari
- Hill Line
ALSO READ
NCP's Dhananjay Munde is Maharashtra's new agriculture minister.
Woman dies by electrocution in Maharashtra's Palghar
Ajit Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra's finance and planning minister
Death toll in landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district reaches 24 as two more bodies recovered: Official.
Police station flooded after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad