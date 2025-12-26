Maharashtra's Political Shifts: A New Era Unfolds

Maharashtra is witnessing political transformations of a kind it has not experienced before, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai. This comes as leaders are changing allegiances ahead of the crucial January 15 civic polls.

Desai arrived after notable figures, including ex-mayors Vinayak Pande and Yatin Wagh, joined the BJP alongside state minister Girish Mahajan. He mentioned diverse reasons for these defections, citing individual pressure and self-interest.

Despite these shifts, Desai reassured that the core of Shiv Sena remains united and loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. He also noted that coalition seat-sharing discussions in Nashik are in their final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)