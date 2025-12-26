Maharashtra's Political Shifts: A New Era Unfolds
Maharashtra's political landscape is experiencing unprecedented shifts with leaders changing sides, notably from Shiv Sena (UBT) to BJP. Despite the defections, Shiv Sainiks remain loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. Seat sharing discussions between key parties are nearing completion ahead of the municipal elections.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is witnessing political transformations of a kind it has not experienced before, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai. This comes as leaders are changing allegiances ahead of the crucial January 15 civic polls.
Desai arrived after notable figures, including ex-mayors Vinayak Pande and Yatin Wagh, joined the BJP alongside state minister Girish Mahajan. He mentioned diverse reasons for these defections, citing individual pressure and self-interest.
Despite these shifts, Desai reassured that the core of Shiv Sena remains united and loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. He also noted that coalition seat-sharing discussions in Nashik are in their final stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mandatory Training for BMC Officials Amid Upcoming Municipal Elections
BMC polls: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil meets Uddhav Thackeray for alliance talks
Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: Energizing BNP Ahead of Elections
Alliance Talks Stir for Maharashtra's Municipal Elections
Kerala CM Defends LDF Amidst Sabarimala Controversy in Elections