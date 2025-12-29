Maharashtra's Controversial Priest Training Course Amid Kumbh Mela Preparations

The Maharashtra government's Skill Development department has inaugurated the 'Purohit-Kanishtha Sahayak Purohit' course, designed for junior assistant priests against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhashta Kumbh Mela in 2027, officials revealed on Monday.

However, the initiative is facing resistance from traditional practitioners, who argue that conducting Vedic rituals needs specific cultural rites, raising concerns over the legitimacy and acceptability of non-Brahmin participants.

With an expected influx of visitors to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the course offers a fast-tracked, 21-day training in Vedic rituals intended to boost employment, but the move has sparked debate on cultural practices.