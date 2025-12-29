Left Menu

Maharashtra's Controversial Priest Training Course Amid Kumbh Mela Preparations

Maharashtra's Skill Development department launched a 'Junior Assistant Priest-Vedik Sanskar Junior Assistant' course in anticipation of the 2027 Simhashta Kumbh Mela. Open to all communities, it faces opposition from some purohits due to concerns about traditional Vedic requirements and caste norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:00 IST
Maharashtra's Controversial Priest Training Course Amid Kumbh Mela Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's Skill Development department has inaugurated the 'Purohit-Kanishtha Sahayak Purohit' course, designed for junior assistant priests against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhashta Kumbh Mela in 2027, officials revealed on Monday.

However, the initiative is facing resistance from traditional practitioners, who argue that conducting Vedic rituals needs specific cultural rites, raising concerns over the legitimacy and acceptability of non-Brahmin participants.

With an expected influx of visitors to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the course offers a fast-tracked, 21-day training in Vedic rituals intended to boost employment, but the move has sparked debate on cultural practices.

TRENDING

1
Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

 Global
2
India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

 India
3
Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

 Global
4
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025