Maharashtra: Traffic blocked on one arm of Mumbai-Pune Expressway for 2 hours to clear debris

The highway police on Thursday blocked the movement of vehicles on the Mumbai-bound arm of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for two hours to remove boulders and mud on the carriageway, officials said.

Due to incessant rains in the region, a landslide occurred on July 23 near the Adoshi tunnel on the busy road, said an official.

The special two-hour traffic block was taken from 12 noon and 2 pm, he said. So far, the highway police have taken three such blocks to remove the debris and mud on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Expressway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)