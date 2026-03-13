Left Menu

Telus Cybersecurity Breach: ShinyHunters Claims Massive Data Heist

Telus, a Canadian telecommunications firm, is investigating a cybersecurity incident where the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen 700 terabytes of data. The breach reportedly includes sensitive information from various companies, but Telus maintains that its operations and customer connectivity are unaffected. The investigation involves cyber forensics and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:02 IST
Telus Cybersecurity Breach: ShinyHunters Claims Massive Data Heist

Canadian telecommunications giant Telus is currently investigating a significant cybersecurity breach, reportedly orchestrated by the hacking group ShinyHunters. The hackers claim to have captured 700 terabytes of data, although Telus assures that their operations continue uninterrupted.

The breach comes amid reports that ShinyHunters have targeted major companies globally, including recent attacks on Dutch telecom Odido. The stolen data from Telus is said to include sensitive information across several internal divisions, reportedly involving personally identifiable information and other critical data.

Telus is collaborating with cyber forensics experts and law enforcement to manage the situation. Impacted customers are being notified, although questions remain about the full extent and nature of the stolen data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026