Telus Cybersecurity Breach: ShinyHunters Claims Massive Data Heist

Canadian telecommunications giant Telus is currently investigating a significant cybersecurity breach, reportedly orchestrated by the hacking group ShinyHunters. The hackers claim to have captured 700 terabytes of data, although Telus assures that their operations continue uninterrupted.

The breach comes amid reports that ShinyHunters have targeted major companies globally, including recent attacks on Dutch telecom Odido. The stolen data from Telus is said to include sensitive information across several internal divisions, reportedly involving personally identifiable information and other critical data.

Telus is collaborating with cyber forensics experts and law enforcement to manage the situation. Impacted customers are being notified, although questions remain about the full extent and nature of the stolen data.

